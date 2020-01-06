2020 Golden Globes Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Golden Globes Awards were held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Now in its 77th year, the Golden Globes honor the best in film and television. Ricky Gervais is hosting the festivities.
Netflix leads the charge with multiple nominees across both mediums: Marriage Story, The Irishman, Dolemite Is My Name, and The Two Popes for film with The Crown, Unbelievable, The Kominsky Method, and The Politician for TV.
In addition to the slate of nominations, Tom Hanks will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.
Check out the complete list of nominees below. Winners will be announced as the ceremony continues.
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Director:
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay:
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Score:
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song:
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Animated Feature Film:
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
Best Foreign Language Film:
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
TV
Best TV Series, Drama:
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
Catch 22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Joey King, The Act
Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable