50 TV Shows You Need to See in 2020

Television can’t stop, television won’t stop, and neither will you. Every January, we say the same thing, “There’s just no time for all these shows!” And yet by December (as you just saw), we have at least 25 shows we can call our top favorites with a smug face. This year’s no different, but it’s certainly more challenging, what with all the other streaming networks being added to the fold (see: HBO Max, Peacock, Quibi, Discovery/BBC).

Each new network is arriving with a lineup of enticing titles. It’s a free-for-all in Hollywood right now, and everyone’s getting a piece of the pie. You love Stephen King? Get ready to bookmark four new shows! Need more Lovecraft beyond Color Out of Space? HBO’s got you covered. Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon not cutting it out for you on The Morning Story? They have two more shows coming down the pipeline.



It’s a little ridiculous, but then again, so is our pop culture addiction. At the very least, we can take solace in knowing that as things heat up across the world — politically, metaphorically, literally — we’ll have plenty of distractions to feed upon. It might cost you a penny or two (and an enduring GrubHub budget), but you won’t have to leave the couch. Depending on how much currency you place on “chill”, that’s a positive.

Start planning accordingly below.

–Michael Roffman

Editor-in-Chief