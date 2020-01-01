Menu
A Quiet Place Part II trailer brings a new terror: Watch

The anticipated horror sequel hits theaters on March 20th, 2020

on January 01, 2020, 11:07am
A Quiet Place Part II trailer
A Quiet Place: Part II

The Abbot family is still trying to survive A Quiet Place. Following last month’s quick teaser, the New Year brings the release of the first full trailer for the anticipated sequel A Quiet Place: Part II.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, the preview opens with a flashback to the very beginning of the invasion. It then finds Evelyn Abbot (again played by the Jack Ryan star’s wife Emily Blunt) cautiously leading her kids Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and her newborn baby out of their house and into the menacing wild.

Though the family patriarch is gone, the trio is doing their best to continue surviving in the hushed and dangerous world. As they’re forced to explore the threatening environment, they meet up with new survivors like Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place: Part II walks the sandy path into theaters on March 20th. Watch the trailer below.

Krasinski’s been on a roll lately. Season 2 of Amazon’s Jack Ryan debuted back in fall, and we recently got to see the actor’s entire performance as Goldenface in Threat Level Midnight from The Office.

 

