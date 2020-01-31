Aesop Rock returns with new song “Rogue Wave”: Stream

Aesop Rock, photo by Ben Colen

Aesop Rock is back with new solo material, and it’s exactly what you would hope for from the MC and producer. His new song is titled “Rogue Wave”, and it comes with a special music video in tow.

“Rogue Wave” is a sparse track that creates its hook with a thick bass line and, later on, tight drumming. For now it’s a standalone single, available digitally and as a 7-inch, though Aesop Rock is hard at work on a new full-length album. Whenever that drops, it will follow in the footsteps of his last solo album, 2016’s The Impossible Kid, and maybe even his 2019 collaborative record with Tobacco as Malibu Ken.



In a press release, Aesop Rock called “Rogue Wave” a “long journal entry” in the vein of previously released tracks “Hot Dogs” and “Klutz”. “I really enjoy skipping the hook entirely,” he said. “It doesn’t always work, but when it does it just feels right. To me, this song is a small boat lost at sea, rowing for hours, days, losing all track of time and direction — 360 degrees of nothing but ocean.”

In the song’s music video, directed by Rob Shaw, a series of illustrations by Aesop Rock himself come to life on the screen. “I’ve been a little timid over the years to showcase my own drawings,” the rapper said in a press release, “probably because I’ve been out of practice, and also because people know me for my music.” Looking at the quality of his work in this clip, you wouldn’t guess he’s been slacking off. It’s a collage of everyday pedestrians, people hard at work, and intimate life moments zoomed up on.

Watch it below.