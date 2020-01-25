A.A.L. (Nicolas Jaar) announces two new songs featuring FKA Twigs, Lydia Lunch

Nicolas Jaar, photo by Philip Cosores

Against All Logic, the pseudonym of composer and producer Nicolas Jaar, is releasing two new songs next week. “Illusions… of Shameless Abundance” will feature Lydia Lunchh, while Jaar teamed up with FKA twigs and Estado Unido for “Alucinao”. Both new tracks drop January 31st via Other People Records.

Jaar last donned the A.A.L. moniker in 2018. For the LP 2012-2017, he wove richly textured dance music out of samples of funk and soul. Notably, he made it alone, as he has done for most of his work since Darkside, including the more abstract soundscapes of 2016’s Sirens.



Since then, Nicolas Jaar contributed to The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy and co-produced FKA twigs’ latest album Magdalene. The fact that he’s working with diverse performers, re-teaming with FKA Twigs for “Alucinao”, and linking up with post-punk icon Lydia Lunch, suggests he’s taking A.A.L. in a more collaborative direction.

Check back on January 31st for streams of the new songs “Illusions… of Shameless Abundance” and “Alucinao”.