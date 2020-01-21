Alice Cooper extends 2020 tour with new US leg featuring Lita Ford and Tesla

Alice Cooper, photo by Philip Cosores

Alice Cooper is known for his steady touring, and he’ll maintain that reputation with a newly added month-long US outing featuring support from Tesla and Lita Ford.

The new leg follows a previously announced spring North American run with just Lita Ford. It kicks off May 30th in Paso Robles, California and continues through a June 27th gig in Cooper’s hometown of Detroit. Both legs will feature Cooper performing his “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show, which he’s been staging since last summer.



Tickets for the newly announced show go on sale Friday, January 24th. You can also grab tickets to all of Cooper’s upcoming dates here.

(Buy: Tickets to Alice Cooper’s Upcoming Shows)

Cooper recently released his Breadcrumbs EP, featuring new songs and covers of tunes by Detroit garage acts. He’s currently working on a new studio album with producer Bob Ezrin that “is also inspired by the Detroit rock scene,” according to a press release.

Alice Cooper 2020 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Peterborough, ON @ Memorial Centre *

04/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Music Hall *

04/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

04/05 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Performing Arts Center *

04/07 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre *

04/08 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre *

04/10 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center *

04/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall *

04/13 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre *

04/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auction *

04/16 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre *

04/18 – Abbotsford, BC @ Entertainment and Sports Centre *

04/19 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre *

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall *

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

05/30 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Ampitheatre ^

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

06/05 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino ^

06/06 – Topeka, KS @ Stormont Vail Events Center ^

06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre ^

06/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheatre ^

06/10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center ^

06/12 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino #

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

06/16 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion ^

06/17 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

06/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

06/20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion ^

06/21 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino *

06/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach ^

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center ^

06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park ^

06/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

* = w/ Lita Ford

^ = w/ Lita Ford and Tesla

# = w/ Lita Ford, Tesla, and Blue Öyster Cult