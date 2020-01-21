Alicia Keys announces 2020 world tour

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys has announced a massive world tour in support of her new album, ALICIA. It includes dates across North America, the UK, and Europe.

“ALICIA — THE WORLD TOUR” officially begins June 5th and extends well into late September. Abroad, Keys is set to visit Dublin, Manchester, London, Oslo, Berlin, Paris, and Barcelona. The 15-time Grammy winner will then return to North America to play cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Miami.



Tickets for these new concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, January 27th at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, your be able to purchase yours here.

ALICIA, the R&B singer’s seventh studio effort and first since 2016’s Here, lands in stores March 20th through RCA Records. She’ll be on hand to host the 2020 Grammys this Sunday.

Keys recently appeared on This Must Be the Gig to talk about her journey leading up to the new album. Listen below.

Alicia Keys 2020 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester

06/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

06/10 – London, UK @ The O2

06/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

07/01 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels arena

07/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena

07/11 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

07/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

07/17 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

07/18 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/20 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

07/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/05 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM Nacional Harbor

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

08/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

08/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/02 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/19 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

09/20 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

09/22 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena