Alicia Keys announces 2020 world tour

Alicia Keys has announced a massive world tour in support of her new album, ALICIA. It includes dates across North America, the UK, and Europe.
“ALICIA — THE WORLD TOUR” officially begins June 5th and extends well into late September. Abroad, Keys is set to visit Dublin, Manchester, London, Oslo, Berlin, Paris, and Barcelona. The 15-time Grammy winner will then return to North America to play cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Miami.
Tickets for these new concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, January 27th at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, your be able to purchase yours here.
ALICIA, the R&B singer’s seventh studio effort and first since 2016’s Here, lands in stores March 20th through RCA Records. She’ll be on hand to host the 2020 Grammys this Sunday.
Keys recently appeared on This Must Be the Gig to talk about her journey leading up to the new album. Listen below.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS
Alicia Keys 2020 Tour Dates:
06/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester
06/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
06/10 – London, UK @ The O2
06/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
06/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
07/01 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels arena
07/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena
07/11 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
07/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
07/17 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
07/18 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/20 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
07/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/05 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM Nacional Harbor
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
08/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
08/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/02 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/19 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
09/20 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
09/22 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena