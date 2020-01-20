Allman Brothers Band announce 50th anniversary box set, share first-ever demo “Trouble No More”: Stream

The Allman Brothers Band -- Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection

Earlier this month, the surviving members of The Allman Brothers Band announced they’d be reuniting for a 50th anniversary concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Turns out the show won’t be the only half-century celebration, as Island Mercury/UMe have announced the career-spanning Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection box set. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

Due out on February 28th, the set will be available as a 10-LP vinyl box, a five-CD set, and digitally. The vinyl collection will be packaged in a wood veneer wrapped slipcase and include a 56-page book. uDiscover will also be selling a limited edition color version of the set, featuring orange- and red-splatted vinyl to evoke a cut open peach, a frequent motif in the Florida band’s history.



The CD edition will include a 12-panel softpack and slipcase, alongside an 88-page booklet. In both versions of the book, fans will find a 9,000 word essay by Allman Brothers historian John Lynskey, unreleased photos of the band, and a breakdown of the group’s 13 different lineups.

Trouble No More will be arranged chronologically and thematically, highlighting each of the band’s baker’s dozen lineups through five distinct eras of their career. Amongst the live recordings, classic studio tracks, and rarities will be seven previously unreleased songs — including The Allman Brothers’ first-ever recording, a demo of Muddy Waters’ “Trouble No More”.

Not only does the song lend its title to the box set, it actually bookends the collection. While the demo opens the anthology, a 2014 live version recorded during The Allman Brothers Band’s final concert at NYC’s Beacon Theatre closes it out. Below, check out the never-before-released demo of “Trouble No More”, followed by the complete box set tracklist and an unboxing video.

You can also get tickets to The Brothers’ upcoming 50th anniversary celebration concert here.

The Allman Brothers — Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection Tracklist:

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part I

Disc 1

01. Trouble No More (Demo) *

02. Don’t Want You No More

03. It’ Not My Cross To Bear

04. Dreams

05. Whipping Post

06. I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage)

07. Midnight Rider

08. Revival

Disc 2

01. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

02. Hoochie Coochie Man

03. Please Call Home

04. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East)

05. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East)

06. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II

Disc 3

01. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East)

02. You Don’t Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios)

03. Hot ‘Lanta (Live at A&R Studios)

04. Stand Back

05. Melissa

06. Blue Sky

Disc 4

01. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol)

02. Wasted Words

03. Ramblin’ Man

04. Southbound

05. Jessica

06. Early Morning Blues (Outtake)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981

Disc 5

01. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen)

02. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen) *

03. Can’t Lose What You Never Had

04. Win, Lose Or Draw

05. High Falls

Disc 6

01. Crazy Love

02. Can’t Take It With You

03. Pegasus

04. Just Ain’t Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion)

05. Hell & High Water

06. Angeline

07. Leavin’

08. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You)

The Epic Years 1990 – 2000

Disc 7

01. Good Clean Fun

02. Seven Turns

03. Gamblers Roll

04. End Of The Line

05. Nobody Knows

06. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

Disc 8

01. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention)

02. Sailin’ ‘Cross The Devil’s Sea

03. Back Where It All Begins

04. Soulshine

05. No One To Run With

06. I’m Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre) *

The Peach Years 2000 – 2014

Disc 9

01. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre) *

02. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre) *

03. High Cost Of Low Living

04. Old Before My Time

Disc 10

01. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre) *

02. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre) *

03. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

04. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

05. “Farewell” speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

06. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

* = Previously unreleased