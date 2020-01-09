American Horror Story renewed for an additional three seasons

American Horror Story: Asylum (FX)

American Horror Story still has some (scary) life left to live, as FX anthology series has been renewed for three more seasons.

FX announced Thursday that the popular series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk has been greenlit for Seasons 11, 12, and 13, all arriving over the next few years. What they’ll be about is fairly unpredictable, as each season has been a standalone story since the beginning. Past focuses have ranged from Apocalyptic worlds to political commentary to ’80s slasher films, as was the case for the most recent AHS:1984. Fans are currently awaiting word on AHS’s Season 10 theme and premiere date, supposedly set for later this year.



(Read: Top 100 TV Shows of the 2010s)

In a press statement, FX chairman John Landgraf spoke about the show’s renewal and ongoing success, saying,

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series. We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

As with every season, it’s not only hard to predict the stories, but its cast as well. Recent years have seen guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Billy Porter, along with a couple rare reoccurring faces like Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson. While Murphy maps out the new seasons, he’ll also be keeping busy with his recent $300 million dollar deal with Netflix.