Angie McMahon covers classic ’80s ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart”: Stream

Angie McMahon, photo by Ben Kaye

Australian singer-songwriter Angie McMahon has released a cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart”. The recording is some of the first music we’ve heard from the rising artist since last summer’s debut LP, Salt.

The track finds McMahon putting her distinct own spin on the ’80s pop classic. What’s more, all proceeds from the rendition will fund efforts to fight the ongoing bushfires raging across her home country.



In a press statement, McMahon spoke about the cover and the cause its benefiting,

“In Australia, now, there is so much. There is burning and sadness and loss, there is compassion and community, there are so many heroes, and there’s so much that needs to be done. ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ is a favorite song of mine and the proceeds will go to the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities. Every time it is played, our team will be sending the money to the traditional owners of our land, the people who know how to care for the land, the people we should always be listening to.”

Hear Angie McMahon’s take on “Total Eclipse of the Heart” below via Amazon Music. Previously, the musician contributed to November’s Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits.