35 Most Anticipated Tours of 2020

There’s no easy way to say this, so I’ll just come out with it: we’ve officially reached the worst part of winter. It’s the end of January; all of the celebratory momentum of the holidays has dissipated into a procession of gray days, crummy weather, and the impatient realization that spring is still two months away. At a time like this, everybody needs an easy daydream, and there’s no fantasy easier than visions of a concert on a warm summer night.



After an inarguably strong year for music in 2019, the concert schedule for 2020 is suitably stacked. Whether you’re catching legends-in-the-making like Billie Eilish and BTS, reliving the dream of the ’90s with Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers, or just feverishly refreshing your favorite artist’s homepage to see if they’ve finally announced a date near you, your choices for live music have rarely been better.

To help you narrow down your choices and fill in your live music dance card, we've compiled a list of 35 of the year's most anticipated tours, from shows celebrating anniversaries (25 years of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill!) to the simple fact of summer itself (Phish's legendary amphitheater jams).

Now that’s something worth looking forward to.

–Tyler Clark

Contributing Writer