Archers of Loaf to release new music in 2020, expand US tour

Archers of Loaf, photo by Spencer Black

Archers of Loaf closed out 2019 by sharing a video teasing their comeback. Now, those exciting plans have been officially confirmed: the veteran indie rockers will definitely release new music in 2020. To coincide with the announcement, the band has also expanded its US tour.

According to a press statement, Archers of Loaf spent most of the holiday season holed up in a studio and intend on sharing this new material sometime in the next 12 months. The forthcoming recordings will mark their first in over two decades following their last proper album, 1998’s White Trash Heroes. Archers of Loaf ended up disbanding not long after that fourth record; they reconvened in 2011, but proceeded to only put out a series of reissues, including one for the seminal 1993 debut record, Icky Mettle.



As for the North Carolina group’s updated tour itinerary, it consists of new springtime concerts in Woodstock, Asheville, Philadelphia, Birmingham, and Baltimore. Tickets for these gigs go on sale Friday, January 10th at 10 a.m. local time, and you can purchase them here.

In the time since Archers of Loaf put out their last LP, various band members have kicked off their own respective projects. Frontman Eric Bachmann issued a solo record dubbed No Recover in 2018; he’s also led the outfit Crooked Fingers since the late ’90s.

Archers of Loaf 2020 Tour Dates:

02/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/07 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03/13 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

04/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar