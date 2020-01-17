Sony already developing Bad Boys 4

Bad Boys For Life (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters today, but it won’t be the last ride for Detectives Michael Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is already developing a third sequel in the wake of its positive reception.

Screenwriter Chris Bremner will once again write the screenplay, which — hopefully — won’t suffer the same kind of development hell that Bad Boys for Life endured for, oh, nearly a decade. Budget cuts, director shifts, you name it, they lived it. Total nightmare.



Needless to say, this is a surprising turn of events for the franchise, and one that Sony likely didn’t expect, seeing how Bad Boys For Life was dropped in the icy confines of January and its marketing materials have kept pushing for “one last time.”

Fortunately for them, as our own Mike Vanderbilt points out in his glowing review, the film not only keeps the door wide open for a sequel, but also entertains the possibility of a shared universe. Of course, that move is already in play given that Sony already has a spinoff series in L.A.’s Finest entering its second season over at Spectrum.

It’s a shame, though. In hindsight, they probably should have saved Bad Boys for Life for, you know, Bad Boys 4 Life. Now they’ll have to go with something like Bad Boys 4Ever, or maybe they’ll really confuse us and go with Bad Boys at the Five and Dime.

Whatever the case, here’s hoping Bremner keeps things as weird as this one, particularly that left-turn in the final act. After all, today’s action franchises are only as good as their next great subversion, and when you’re getting into the fourth chapter…

::tosses on sunglasses:: …all bets are off.