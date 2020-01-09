Bad Religion releasing autobiographical book to mark 40th anniversary

Bad Religion, photo by Debi Del Grande

Seminal punk band Bad Religion turn 40 this year and the L.A. legends are commemorating the occasion with a new autobiographical book, Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion. The 272-page tome is co-authored by Jim Ruland and includes interviews, unseen photos and ephemera from the band’s storied career.

The authorized bio will explore the longevity of Bad Religion’s 40-plus years — from “teenagers experimenting in a San Fernando Valley garage … to headlining major music festivals around the world,” following a similar format as Ruland’s 2016 book My Damage, focusing on Circle Jerks and Black Flag singer Keith Morris.



Do What You Want follows an oral history narrative format featuring interviews with the band’s principal members throughout the years — Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley, and Brian Baker — as well as new interviews with other past members of Bad Religion and never-before-seen photography.

“An autobiographical account of us!” the band posted on Twitter. “… Written with our friend @JimVermin, thanks Jim, we did it!”

Do What You Want arrives out August 18th via Hachette Books, with pre-orders available via Amazon.

The band will continue their 40th anniversary celebration with a co-headlining tour with Alkaline Trio this spring. Get tickets here.