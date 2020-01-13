Menu
Barack Obama lands first Oscar nomination

American Factory, a film which Obama distributed, is nominated for Best Documentary

by
on January 13, 2020, 9:21am
4 comments
Barack Obama
Barack Obama, photo via Getty

Barack Obama is now an Academy Award nominee.

America’s 44th president landed his first-ever Oscar nomination for American Factory, an original documentary distributed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions in partnership with Netflix.

American Factory chronicles the shuttering of a General Motors factory in Dayton, Ohio and the impact it hand on the local community.

The documentary has been widely praised, with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 86 out of 100. On Monday morning, the Academy added to the film’s legacy by naming it one of five finalists for Best Documentary Feature.

Many of President Obama’s favorite films of 2019 are also nominated for Academy Awards, including The Irishman, Parasite, Little Women, and Marriage Story. Winners will be announced on February 9th, 2020.

