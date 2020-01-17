Barenaked Ladies announce “Last Summer on Earth” North American tour

Barenaked Ladies, photo by Edward Pond

Barenaked Ladies have announced a lengthy North American tour. The sixth edition of their “Last Summer on Earth” trek features support from fellow ’90s acts Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

This new round of dates begins early June and extends well into late July. Barenaked Ladies & co. are scheduled to play in Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Chicago. There are also concerts planned in Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, Charleston, and Toronto.



“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer On Earth tour,” vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson remarked in a statement. “Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That’s a LOT of hits per night!”

(Read: Ranking Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

The tour follows Barenaked Ladies’ joint outing with Hootie & the Blowfish in 2019. It also comes as the “One Week” band preps a new album — their first in almost three years — for release in May.

Tickets for the “Last Summer on Earth” tour go on general sale January 24th, and you’ll be able to pick some up here.

Barenaked Ladies 2020 Tour Dates:

06/03 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

06/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/06 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

06/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

06/14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06/16 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

06/18 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

06/19 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/20 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

06/23 – Morrison, MO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

07/01 – St. Louis, MO @ TBA

07/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/04 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park

07/07 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

07/08 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

07/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/12 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/17 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

07/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/19 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

07/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

07/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage