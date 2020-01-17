Barenaked Ladies announce “Last Summer on Earth” North American tour

Barenaked Ladies have announced a lengthy North American tour. The sixth edition of their “Last Summer on Earth” trek features support from fellow ’90s acts Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.
This new round of dates begins early June and extends well into late July. Barenaked Ladies & co. are scheduled to play in Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Chicago. There are also concerts planned in Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, Charleston, and Toronto.
“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer On Earth tour,” vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson remarked in a statement. “Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That’s a LOT of hits per night!”
(Read: Ranking Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)
The tour follows Barenaked Ladies’ joint outing with Hootie & the Blowfish in 2019. It also comes as the “One Week” band preps a new album — their first in almost three years — for release in May.
Tickets for the “Last Summer on Earth” tour go on general sale January 24th, and you’ll be able to pick some up here.
Barenaked Ladies 2020 Tour Dates:
06/03 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
06/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
06/06 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
06/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
06/14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
06/16 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
06/18 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater
06/19 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
06/20 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
06/23 – Morrison, MO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs
06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
07/01 – St. Louis, MO @ TBA
07/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
07/04 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park
07/07 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
07/08 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage
07/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/12 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
07/15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
07/17 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
07/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/19 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
07/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
07/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage