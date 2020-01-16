Beabadoobee announces first headlining tour

Beabadoobee, photo via Facebook

In continued support of her breakthrough fall EP Space Cadet, 19-year-old indie rocker Beabadoobee has announced her first headlining tour throughout North America.

Following a string of UK dates supporting The 1975, Beabadoobee (born Beatrice Kristi Laus) will kick off dates dubbed the “Alt Nation Advanced Placement Tour” presented by SiriusXM. The first headlining performance lands on March 23rd in Atlanta, then moves up the East Coast before moving west, stopping in cities like Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Denver, and Salt Lake City. The dates wrap on April 14th in Phoenix, followed by Laus’ performance at Coachella.



Tickets are on sale now, grab them here.

Beabadoobee 2020 Tour Dates:

02/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena ^

02/16 – Newcastle Upon Tine, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

02/17 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^

02/19 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre ^

02/21 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

02/22 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

02/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena ^

02/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^

02/26 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena ^

02/28 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

02/29 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Aberdeen ^

03/01 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro ^

03/03 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

03/16-22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW &

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

03/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry *

03/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

03/29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room *

04/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam *

04/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore @ Uptown #

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Moon Room @ Summit Hall #

04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #

04/08 – Portland, WA @ Holocene #

04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

04/11 – Indigo, CA @ Coachella &

04/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

04/18 – Indigo, CA @ Coachella &

^ = supporting The 1975

* = w/ support from Eliza & The Delusionals

# =w/ support from Taylor Janzen

& = non-headlining tour dates