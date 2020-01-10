Beach Bunny is on “Cloud 9” in new song: Stream

Beach Bunny, photo by Brandon Hoeg

Beach Bunny have shared a new song called “Cloud 9”. It’s the latest single from their upcoming album Honeymoon, due out February 14th via Mom+Pop. Watch the track’s corresponding video below.

This new song is the third single Beach Bunny has shared from the album, following “Ms. California” and “Dream Boy” — the latter of which is one of the best songs of 2019. According to a press release, “Cloud 9” came about when singer-guitarist Lili Trifilio wanted to write a “true, gushy, genuine love song” during a “questionable point” in her relationship. “I hope that anyone who listens to this song can feel the love in the lyrics and give love a chance, as well as remember to always love themselves first and foremost,” she said.



As the album closer, “Cloud 9” is a surprisingly uptempo and motivational number. Trifilio sings about the highs of love and the places it takes her. Meanwhile, her bandmates come crashing in for the chorus, turning a simple indie pop hook into a driving force of energy and enthusiasm. Don’t be surprised when this song gets stuck in your head.

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

In the animated music video, directed by Margaret Bialis, “Cloud 9” and all of its dreamy pros come to life. A pink-haired girl feels down in her luck — that is, until a guy comes around with flowers, balloons, and the type of happiness only love can prompt. Along the way, she performs to a crowd of snails (which is way cuter than it sounds). Watch it below.

Next month, Beach Bunny will kick off a string of tour dates in support of Honeymoon, including performances at Coachella (!) and Shaky Knees Festival. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.