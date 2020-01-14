Bernie Sanders supports Cardi B’s political ambitions

Bernie Sanders and Cardi B

Disappointed by Donald Trump’s sad excuse of an administration, Cardi B announced earlier this week that she’d be interested in entering the politics world. The career move would no doubt be a surprising one, but the New York rapper already has the support of a major political voice: Bernie Sanders.

“I think I want to be a politician,” Cardi revealed on Twitter on Sunday. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [our] Government.”



The Invasion of Privacy MC added, “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Speaking to TMZ, 2020 presidential candidate Sanders expressed confidence in Cardi and her ability to enact real change. “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” the Vermont senator said. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Bernie’s endorsement shouldn’t come as a total shock, though. Cardi has backed Bernie’s campaign and the two sat down for a discussion on climate change and student debt last summer.

Revisit their conversation below, followed by Cardi’s original tweets.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020