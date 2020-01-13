Between the Buried and Me to celebrate 20th anniversary with 2020 North American tour

It might be difficult to believe, but Between the Buried and Me are celebrating 20 years as a band this year. In honor of the milestone, the progressive metal group is hitting the road on a major 20th anniversary tour.
Each night of the outing will see the Raleigh, North Carolina, act performing two sets — the first will span the band’s entire career, while the second will see BTBAM playing their acclaimed 2009 release, The Great Misdirect, in its entirety.
The tour will kick off at The Canal in Richmond, Virginia, on May 9th, and will hit a total of 30 North American cities before closing out June 19th at The Underground in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local venue time on Friday, January 17th via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available here.
Between the Buried and Me were nominated for Best Metal Performance for “Condemned to the Gallows” at the 2019 Grammy Awards. That track was also named one of Heavy Consequence‘s Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2018.
The band’s most recent full-length studio releases were Automata and Automata II, two parts of a double concept album which arrived four months apart in 2018.
Between the Buried and Me 2020 North American Tour Dates:
05/09 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal
05/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/13 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
05/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
05/15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
05/16 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
05/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre
05/22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver
05/26 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
05/27 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
05/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
06/01 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp
06/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
06/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/06 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live
06/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
06/09 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
06/11 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
06/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell
06/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
06/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
06/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Theatre
06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground