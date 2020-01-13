Between the Buried and Me to celebrate 20th anniversary with 2020 North American tour

Between the Buried and Me

It might be difficult to believe, but Between the Buried and Me are celebrating 20 years as a band this year. In honor of the milestone, the progressive metal group is hitting the road on a major 20th anniversary tour.

Each night of the outing will see the Raleigh, North Carolina, act performing two sets — the first will span the band’s entire career, while the second will see BTBAM playing their acclaimed 2009 release, The Great Misdirect, in its entirety.



The tour will kick off at The Canal in Richmond, Virginia, on May 9th, and will hit a total of 30 North American cities before closing out June 19th at The Underground in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local venue time on Friday, January 17th via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available here.

Between the Buried and Me were nominated for Best Metal Performance for “Condemned to the Gallows” at the 2019 Grammy Awards. That track was also named one of Heavy Consequence‘s Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2018.

The band’s most recent full-length studio releases were Automata and Automata II, two parts of a double concept album which arrived four months apart in 2018.

Between the Buried and Me 2020 North American Tour Dates:

05/09 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal

05/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/13 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

05/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

05/15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

05/16 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

05/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre

05/22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver

05/26 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

05/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

06/01 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

06/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

06/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/06 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live

06/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

06/09 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

06/11 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

06/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

06/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

06/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

06/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Theatre

06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground