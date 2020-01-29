Billie Eilish to perform at 2020 Academy Awards

Billie Eilish, photo by Amy Price

The Oscars may once again be hostless, but it’ll be packed with plenty of star power. The confirmed guestlist now includes Billie Eilish, as the young singer has announced she’ll be performing at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Taking place on Sunday, February 9th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Oscars are set to feature a number of musical performances. Eilish joins an impressive lineup that includes icons like Randy Newman and Elton John. Unlike the other performers, however, the pop star doesn’t have a nomination for Best Original Song. In fact according to IMDb, none of her music even appeared in an Oscar-nominated movie this year.



Which begs the question, why has the record-setting Grammy winner been asked to play the Academy Awards? Might we be getting a live debut of her theme song for the new Bond movie, No Time to Die?

Who knows, maybe that theme will even lead to an Oscar nomination in the future. She already went and swept the Grammys last weekend, making history as the youngest artist to win all four major categories (Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year), and only the second artist ever to win them all in one night. She also delivered a stunning rendition of “when the party’s over” during that ceremony, so buzz is high going into Oscars night.

The Academy Awards kick off at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET, and will be aired live on ABC. Meanwhile, Eilish herself has a slew of other live appearances coming up for her upcoming North America arena tour, including sets at Delaware’s Firefly Festival, Spain’s Mad Cool, and Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival. Get your tickets to all her concerts here.