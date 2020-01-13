Black Midi share Ed Sheeran diss track “ded sheeran”: Stream

Black Midi, photo by Ben Kaye

Black Midi aren’t too keen on Ed Sheeran, and they’re making it clear with their new song “ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1″.

While it’s not totally clear why the London group chose to share it, there’s a theory. It seems the song might be Black Midi’s way of stepping into a recent feud between UK grime artists Wiley and Stormzy. In his recent track “Eediyat Skengman 3 (Stormzy Send)”, Wiley throws out the line, “You never cared about grime, you just used it/ Worse than Ed with your watered-down music.”



In the midst of the back and forth between the two grime rappers, Black Midi uploaded their own diss track aimed at Sheeran (via NME). Amidst glitchy abstract beats and a Britney Spears sample, the verse attacks kick in around the four-minute mark, with lyrics like “Ed Sheeran sucks/ you sellout ginger prick/ your music is doodoo, believe me man we don’t need you.”

Though the band quickly pulled the track from their Soundcloud, it’s since been uploaded to Youtube. It’s hard to say if and how it’ll help with the Wiley and Stormzy feud, but likely Sheeran himself won’t be too keen on the effort (but who knows if the news will reach him on his current break from music).

Hear Black Midi’s “ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1″ below.