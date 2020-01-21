Bon Iver circa late 2000s

Bon Iver gave us one of 2019’s best albums in i,i. Now, Justin Vernon is revisiting the early days of his acclaimed project with a reissue of 2009’s Blood Bank EP.

Due out March 27th via Jagjaguwar, the belated 10th anniversary re-release packages the original EP alongside some bonus goodies. Specifically, there are four new live renditions of “Blood Bank”, “Beach Baby”, “Babys”, and “Woods”, taken from shows in Stockholm, Dallas, London, and Paris, respectively.



Blood Bank initially hit shelves back in 2009, following up on the stunning For Emma, Forever Ago. It’s comprised of four tracks, including “Woods”, which was later sampled on Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy cut “Lost in the World” (the two, of course, would go on to collaborate multiple times after that). Bon Iver’s similarly impressive self-titled LP would come two years later.

(Read: Changing Seasons: Tracing the Evolution of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon)

Our original EP review praised Blood Bank and Bon Iver’s experimental inclinations — an approach he’d continue well into the next decade,

“Whereas some experimentation may detract from what made us love a band or artist in the first place, Bon Iver has succeeded in introducing new instrumentation and effects, without compromising his sound. Listening to Blood Bank is as comfortable and familiar as it is fresh and new. The songs invoke the same feelings and create similar atmospheres, but utilize new techniques to do so. Vernon is definitely trying new things, but he is in no way abandoning what made him so great in the first place. From the first listen, we still feel at home, only now that home has some new furnishings that, quite frankly, go well with the place.”

Pre-orders for the reissue have begun. As a teaser, Bon Iver has shared “Blood Bank” recorded at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe in 2018. Hear that below.

Bon Iver’s i,i is up for four awards at the 2020 Grammys this weekend. In support of the LP, he is scheduled to tour throughout the spring and you can grab your concert tickets here.

For more Bon Iver nostalgia, see where he landed on Consequence of Sound’s Top Albums and Top Songs of the 2010s lists.

Blood Bank Reissue Tracklist:

01. Blood Bank

02. Beach Baby

03. Babys

04. Woods

05. Blood Bank (Live From Ericsson Globe, Stockholm SE, Oct 31 2018)

06. Beach Baby (Live from The Bomb Factory, Dallas TX, Jan 23 2018)

07. Babys (Live from Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London UK, Mar 4 2018)

08. Woods (Live from Pitchfork Paris Presented by La Blogothèque, Nov 3 2018)