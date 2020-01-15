Bon Jovi announce summer tour with Bryan Adams

Bon Jovi (photo by Lou Morreale) and Bryan Adams (photo by Ben Kaye)

Bon Jovi are claiming the new year as their own, as they’ve today announced the “Bon Jovi 2020 Tour”. The summer trek comes in support of their forthcoming new record of the same name, due out later this year on Island Records.

Joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on all but two stops of the 18-date tour will be Canadian Music Hall of Fame member Bryan Adams. Launching June 10th in Tacoma, Washington, the itinerary includes stops in Portland, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Tulsa, Boston, Detroit, and Chicago. Things close out with a two-night stand at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on July 27th and 28th.



Each ticket purchased through Ticketmaster comes with a CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020. General onsale begins Friday, January 24th, after which you can check here. Find the complete “Bon Jovi 2020 Tour” schedule below.

“Bon Jovi 2020 Tour” Dates:

06/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

06/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

06/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

06/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose *

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

06/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

06/26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

07/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

07/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

07/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

07/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

* = w/ Bryan Adams