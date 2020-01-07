Bonnaroo 2020: Tool, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend lead eclectic lineup

Tool (Melinda Oswandel), Tame Impala (Amy Price), and Lizzo (Price) to play Bonnaroo 2020

Bonnaroo has revealed its 2020 lineup. The annual music, arts, and comedy festival returns to Manchester, Tennessee from June 11th-14th.

Tool, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, Oysterhead, and Flume lead the eclectic bill. Other notable acts include Tenacious D, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Primus, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Brittany Howard, DaBaby, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Dashboard Confessional, Denzel Curry, and Megan Thee Stallion.



Also playing are Bassnectar, Grace Potter, Flogging Molly, Glass Animals, Young the Giant, Young Thug, Kevin Gates, Pinegrove, The Growlers, slowthai, Femi Kuti & Positive Force, J.I.D, 99 Neighbors, The Regrettes, Yola, Nilüfer Yanya, Yaeji, and The Struts.

(Read: Festival of the Year Bonnaroo Evolved and Triumphed in 2019)

Plus, Sylvan Esso will present a Superjam and Grand Ole Opry will kick off the festival on Thursday night with a set promising special guests. Even more exciting? Nelly will be on hand to perform Country Grammar.

More acts, including a comedy lineup, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 9th at Noon EST via Bonnaroo website. They tend to sell out quickly, so you might also want to try your luck on the secondary market.