The Boomtown Rats return with first new single in 36 years “Trash Glam, Baby”: Stream

Irish new wave legends The Boomtown Rats are back with their first new album in 36 years. It’s called Citizens of Boomtown and due out on March 13th via BMG. To preview the 10-track release, the band has unveiled “Trash Glam, Baby” as the lead single. Take a listen below.

Citizens of Boomtown features the lineup Bob Geldof on vocals, Pete Briquette on bass, Simon Crowe on drums, and Garry Roberts on guitar. Briquette also served as producer.



To coincide with the album’s release, The Boomtown Rats will embark on a UK tour next spring. Additionally, Faber Music will publish a new book by Geldof entitled, Tales of Boomtown Glory, compiling the band’s lyrics, new stories penned by Geldof, and his archival notebooks. If all that weren’t enough, a new documentary film from Billy McGrath is also on the way.

In a statement, Geldof explained the genesis of the band’s new album: “So why a new record? “Because that’s what bands do. They make records. Songwriters write songs. There’s so much to respond to in this new and different febrile atmosphere that we live in. People forget we took our name from Woody Guthrie, the great musical activist. I think The Boomtown Rats have always shown that rock’n’roll is a form of musical activism. The music has intent and purpose even if that is just the sound, about boy/girl, nothing particularly at all, everything in general, or pointed polemical…. whatever.”