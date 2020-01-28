Boston Calling reveals 2020 lineup led by Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters & Red Hot Chili Peppers

Foo Fighters (David Brendan Hall), Rage Against the Machine (Wiki Commons), and Red Hot Chili Peppers (Wiki Commons) to play Boston Calling in 2020

Boston Calling has unveiled its full 2020 lineup. As previously reported, a trio of rock legends top the bill, as Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters, and Red Hot Chili Peppers (featuring the return of John Frusciante) will each take a turn headining a night of the festival.

Joining them on the lineup are The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Run the Jewels, Brittany Howard, Noname, Sharon Van Etten, Angels & Airwaves, Dinosaur Jr., Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Andrew W.K., Phoebe Bridgers, PUP, The Struts, Jay Som, Mew, The Districts, Beabadoobee, and Brutus.



Boston Calling takes place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22nd – 24th, 2020. General admission and VIP tickets are now on sale via the festival’s website.

