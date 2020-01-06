Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

BottleRock reveals 2020 lineup: Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, DMB to headline

Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monaé, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Blondie, and Anderson .Paak also heading to Napa Valley

by
on January 06, 2020, 11:58am
0 comments
Red Hot Chili Peppers with John Frusciante
Red Hot Chili Peppers with John Frusciante

BottleRock Napa Valley has revealed its 2020 lineup. The three-day music, wine, and culinary festival returns to the city of Napa Valley, California from May 22nd-24th.

The stacked lineup is led by Red Hot Chili Peppers (with John Frusciante!), Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and Dave Matthews Band. Other notable acts include Janelle Monaé, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Blondie, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Tegan and Sara, Maggie Rogers, Empire of the Sun, Foals, Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Finneas, Eric B. & Rakim, Digable Planets, and Hamilton Leithauser.

Also playing are Of Monsters and Men, Khalid, Zedd, Marren Morris, Grace Vanderwaal, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Village People, Muna, Ra Ra Riot, Big Freedia, DJ Z-Trip, Meg Myers, White Reaper, Atlas Genius, Reignwolf, Jack Harlow, and Slenderbodies.

Three-day passes go on sale Tuesday, January 7th at 10am PST via the festival’s website.

BottleRock 2020 lineup

Previous Story
Ozzy Osbourne celebrates anarchy in “Straight to Hell” video: Watch
Next Story
Vagabon on Finding Opportunity in Isolation
No comments