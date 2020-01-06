BottleRock reveals 2020 lineup: Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, DMB to headline

Red Hot Chili Peppers with John Frusciante

BottleRock Napa Valley has revealed its 2020 lineup. The three-day music, wine, and culinary festival returns to the city of Napa Valley, California from May 22nd-24th.

The stacked lineup is led by Red Hot Chili Peppers (with John Frusciante!), Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and Dave Matthews Band. Other notable acts include Janelle Monaé, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Blondie, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Tegan and Sara, Maggie Rogers, Empire of the Sun, Foals, Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Finneas, Eric B. & Rakim, Digable Planets, and Hamilton Leithauser.



Also playing are Of Monsters and Men, Khalid, Zedd, Marren Morris, Grace Vanderwaal, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Village People, Muna, Ra Ra Riot, Big Freedia, DJ Z-Trip, Meg Myers, White Reaper, Atlas Genius, Reignwolf, Jack Harlow, and Slenderbodies.

Three-day passes go on sale Tuesday, January 7th at 10am PST via the festival’s website.