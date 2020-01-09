Menu
Bright Eyes hint at comeback

The Conor Oberst-led outfit has launched a new Instagram account and shared the simple message "#BrightEyes2020"

on January 09, 2020, 3:54pm
Bright Eyes appear to be making a comeback.

The Conor Oberst-led project have updated their social media accounts across the board, including the launch of a new Instagram account. Their first and only post includes brand new imagery, along with the simple caption, “#BrightEyes2020.”

Though the band has been inactive since 2011’s The People’s Key, Oberst hasn’t been sitting idle. In the last decade, the prolific indie singer/songwriter has released multiple solo records, like 2014’s Upside Down Mountain, 2016’s Ruminations, and 2017’s Salutations. He also reactivated his punk-rock band Desaparecidos for a new album, and launched Better Oblivion Community Center with Phoebe Bridgers.

#BrightEyes2020

