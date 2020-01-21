Bright Eyes have confirmed their first live performances in nine years.
The Conor Oberst-led project will play the UK’s End of the Road Festival in September. They’re part of a bill that also includes Pixies, Angel Olsen, Big Thief, King Krule, Whitney, Little Simz, Richard Hawley, Pinegrove, Richard Dawson, and more.
(Read: Growing Out of Bright Eyes)
Update: Bright Eyes have also announced dates in Tokyo, Los Angeles, and New York. Additionally, a press release confirms that the band has signed to Dead Oceans ahead of a new album coming in 2020. Watch a brief teaser video below.
You can find tickets to these upcoming shows here.
Earlier this month, Bright Eyes began teasing an impending comeback by launching a new Instagram account and posting new imagery that included the caption #BrightEyes2020. The band has been inactive since the release of their most recent album, 2011’s The People’s Key.
Bright Eyes 2020 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium #
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
06/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
09/03-06 – Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
# = w/ Lavender Diamond
^ = w/ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus
