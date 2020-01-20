Broken Social Scene release new album Live at Third Man Records: Stream

Broken Social Scene, photo by Richmond Lam

Broken Social Scene have released a new album Live at Third Man Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify. The vinyl version will be available in stores on February 28th and can be pre-ordered here.

The Canadian indie rockers are just the latest band to cut a live pressing in Jack White’s famous Blue Room at Third Man Records. BSS played five career-spanning tracks, going as far back as 2002’s “Cause = Time”, and “Superconnected” and “It’s All Gonna Break” off 2005’s Broken Social Scene. They also rattled off a pair of tracks from their most recent album, 2017’s Hug of Thunder, in “Stay Happy” and “Gonna Get Better”.



The team at Third Man Records has done an excellent job cutting the performance straight to acetate. Broken Social Scene has a big roster of musicians, but Live at Third Man Records keeps all those parts in balance, with guitars complementing horns and neither drowning out that small army of voices. It’s a technical masterclass that captures Broken Social Scene’s raucous concert energy.

Previously, Billie Eilish recorded a live album at Third Man.

Broken Social Scene: Live At Third Man Records Artwork:

Broken Social Scene: Live At Third Man Records Tracklist:

01. Cause = Time

02. Stay Happy

03. Superconnected

04. Gonna Get Better

05. It’s All Gonna Break