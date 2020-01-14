Country music duo Brooks & Dunn has mapped out its first tour in 10 years.
The 18-date “Reboot 2020 Tour” launches in May and runs through September. It marks the duo’s first nationwide outing since announcing their retirement in 2009. The duo previously reunited for a Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 24th as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.
In a statement, Ronnie Dunn quipped, “So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”
Check out the full tour schedule below, and you can get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.
Brooks & Dunn 2020 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
04/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
04/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
05/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
05/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
05/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
06/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/06 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
06/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
06/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
06/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
09/04 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/19 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
10/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
12/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
12/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *
* = w/ Reba McEntire