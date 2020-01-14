Brooks & Dunn

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn has mapped out its first tour in 10 years.

The 18-date “Reboot 2020 Tour” launches in May and runs through September. It marks the duo’s first nationwide outing since announcing their retirement in 2009. The duo previously reunited for a Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 24th as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

In a statement, Ronnie Dunn quipped, “So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

Check out the full tour schedule below, and you can get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

Brooks & Dunn 2020 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

04/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

04/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

05/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

05/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

06/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/06 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

06/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

06/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

06/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

09/04 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

10/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

12/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

12/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars *

* = w/ Reba McEntire