Bruce Hornsby announces 2020 tour dates

Bruce Hornsby, photo by Nina Corcoran

Bruce Hornsby has mapped out new tour dates for 2020.

Between February and April, Hornsby will play a mixture of solo dates, orchestral performances with yMusic, and rock shows with The Noisemakers. Tickets are available for purchase here.



Last year, Hornsby released his latest album, Absolute Zero. He spoke about the record, his collaborations with Justin Vernon, and more during a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, which you can stream below. The tour’s itinerary can be found underneath that.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Bruce Hornsby 2020 Tour Dates:

02/27 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre ^

02/28 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall ^

03/01 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall ^

03/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Kimmel Center ^

03/06 – Bethesda, MA @ Strathmore Music Hall ^

03/17 – Oxford, MS @ The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Arts

03/19 – Meridian, MS @ MSU Riley Center #

03/20 – Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre

03/22 – Stuart, FL @ Lyric Theatre

03/23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

03/25 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

03/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

03/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

03/29 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

04/09 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts #

04/10 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns #

04/11 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center #

04/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall #

04/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre #

^ = w/ yMusic

# = w/ The Noisemakers