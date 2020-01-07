Bruce Hornsby announces 2020 tour dates

Bruce Hornsby has mapped out new tour dates for 2020.
Between February and April, Hornsby will play a mixture of solo dates, orchestral performances with yMusic, and rock shows with The Noisemakers. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Last year, Hornsby released his latest album, Absolute Zero. He spoke about the record, his collaborations with Justin Vernon, and more during a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, which you can stream below. The tour’s itinerary can be found underneath that.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
Bruce Hornsby 2020 Tour Dates:
02/27 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre ^
02/28 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall ^
03/01 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall ^
03/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Kimmel Center ^
03/06 – Bethesda, MA @ Strathmore Music Hall ^
03/17 – Oxford, MS @ The Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Arts
03/19 – Meridian, MS @ MSU Riley Center #
03/20 – Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre
03/22 – Stuart, FL @ Lyric Theatre
03/23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
03/25 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
03/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
03/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
03/29 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
04/09 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts #
04/10 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns #
04/11 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center #
04/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall #
04/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre #
^ = w/ yMusic
# = w/ The Noisemakers