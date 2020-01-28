Bryan Cranston in Mountain Dew's The Shining commercial

Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross are the latest guests of The Overlook Hotel. In a new Mountain Dew commercial for this weekend’s Super Bowl LIV, the Breaking Bad and Black-ish stars parody Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Doing his best Jack Nicholson impression, Cranston storms into a hotel room, axe and all, in search of the neon-colored beverage. Ross, channeling Shelley Duvall, hides in the bathroom, where he undoubtedly finds her.



The whole thing is played out to great effect, capturing the iconic sets in all its Kubrickian glory. Not gonna lie, it’s about on par with Mike Flanagan’s recent recreations for last year’s fantastic sequel Doctor Sleep.

Watch below and mind the elevators, please.

In related news, the three-hour director’s cut of Doctor Sleep is now streaming on Amazon Prime. For those interested in the changes, The Horror Virgin co-host Jenn Adams put together one hell of a breakdown last week.

Super Bowl LIV airs this Sunday and will be yet another star-studded affair. Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem, while both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will get everyone dancing for the halftime show. Can’t wait.