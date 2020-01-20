BTS set to perform “Black Swan” live for the first time on James Corden

BTS on James Corden

With new album Map of the Soul: 7 on the way in just a month, BTS have announced a special late-night performance. The K-pop kingpins are set to perform their latest single, “Black Swan“, live for the very first time on the Late Late Show on January 28th.

“Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform ‘Black Swan’!” the TV program tweeted last Friday. BTS last took the Corden stage back in 2017 and 2018.



The Late Late Show gig is part of the band’s big comeback following an extended live hiatus. BTS recently delivered both “Make It Right” and “Boy With Luv” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event, and also look poised to kick off a full-fledged tour in April in support of the new record.

Unveiled on Friday, “Black Swan” find BTS diving “deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden,” per a press release. “The song lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them,” continued the statement. “The very moment they come face to face with the ‘Black Swan’ within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical realization that music is all they have. It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself.”

Map of the Soul: 7 officially arrives February 21st and is the follow-up to Map of the Soul: Persona, the beloved K-pop group’s breakout release and one of our Top Albums of 2019. As an initial teaser, BTS shared the Suga-led track “Interlude: Shadow”.

