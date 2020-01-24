BTS become first K-pop act to go platinum in the US

BTS

Proving they’re more than just a global phenomena, BTS have now entered the history books. The beloved outfit is the first K-pop act to go platinum in the US.

As Billboard reports, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has awarded BTS’ Love Yourself: Answer platinum status. The album originally dropped in 2018 and boasted the single “IDOL”, which also is a certified platinum seller.



According to the RIAA guidelines, a platinum album must earn at least “1 million equivalent album units in the US.” One “album unit” can be a single album sale, 10 tracks sold from said LP, or 1,500 audio and/or video streams from the album.

Map of the Soul: Persona may soon join Answer in the elite platinum club. Although it was just released in 2019, Persona has already reached gold status, meaning it’s moved 500,000 album units.

Today’s exciting news comes ahead of BTS’ next full-length, Map of the Soul: 7, set to drop February 21st. The K-pop band is expected to perform one of its singles, “Black Swan”, live for the first time on the Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28th, and will also take the stage at the 2020 Grammys this Sunday (with Lil Nas X!). In the spring, BTS will embark on their biggest North American tour to date. Purchase your tickets here.

Revisit “IDOL”: