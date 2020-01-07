BTS announce new album Map of the Soul: 7

BTS to release new album in 2020

BTS will return on February 21st with a new album called Map of the Soul: 7.

Map of the Soul: 7 serves as the follow-up to BTS’ breakout 2019 EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. The group’s top-performing release to date, Map of the Soul: Persona debuted at No. 1 in the US, the UK, and Australia, as well as in their native South Korea after selling 3.2 million copies in its first 24 hours of release. Persona ultimately proved to be one of our favorite albums of 2019, while “Fake Love” ranked among our favorite songs.



In June, BTS released a companion soundtrack to their mobile video game BTS World featuring collaborations with Charli XCX and the late Juice WRLD.

As par for the course, BTS are keeping details on Map of the Soul: 7 close to the vest, but we do know pre-orders will begin on January 9th.

BTS have also teased a new tour kicking off in April 2020. Most recently, we saw the boys ring in 2020 by performing “Make It Right” and “Boy With Luv” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.