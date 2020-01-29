BTS perform “Black Swan” live for the first time on Corden: Watch

BTS perform "Black Swan" on James Corden

Earlier this month, k-pop crew BTS premiered their new single “Black Swan” from the upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7 . On Tuesday night, the group swung by the Late Late Show with James Corden to perform the new track live for the first time. Watch the high-energy performance ahead.

BTS also sat down with James Corden for a brief interview, discussing their experience playing the Grammy, their upcoming world tour, and what fans can expect from their new album. They also played a game of hide and seek with Corden and Ashton Kutcher, because why not?



Map of the Soul: 7 arrives officially on February 21st, after which BTS will embark on their biggest word tour to date (get tickets here). Recently, they became the first k-pop group to go platinum in the US after their 2018 album, Love Yourself: Answer, sold more than one million copies. Given the massive anticipation surrounding their new album, not to mention the possibilities of collaborations with Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, BTS look poised for even bigger success with Map of the Soul: 7.