BTS have unveiled “Black Swan”, the first proper single to their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. The accompanying music video is a collaboration with a Slovenian modern dance troupe called MN Dance Company. Watch it below.

Per a press release, whereas BTS’ 2019 release, Map of the Soul: Persona, “explored the message of finding joy in love and reaching out to the world, while standing at the beginning of a quest to find one’s true self,” with “Black Swan”, BTS “dives deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden.”



“The song lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them. The very moment they come face to face with the ‘Black Swan’ within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical realization that music is all they have. It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself.”

The press release further describes “Black Swan” as an “emo hip hop track that brings together a touch of cloud rap, trap drum beats, doleful lo-fi guitar sounds, and a catchy hook.”

Map of the Soul: 7 is due out on February 21st. Previously, BTS unveiled the Suga-led “Interlude: Shadow”.