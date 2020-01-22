BTS announce North American stadium tour

BTS will return to North America this spring for their biggest tour to date. In support of their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, the k-pop sensations have mapped out a 15-date stadium tour.
Taking place between April and June 2020, the “Map of the Soul Tour” includes dates at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA; Rose Bowl in Los Angeles; Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas; Bobby Dodd Stadium in Orlando; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ; FedEx Field in Washington, DC; Rogers Centre in Toronto; and Solider Field in Chicago.
Following the North American leg, BTS will play additional stadium shows in London, Berlin, and Barcelona during the month of July.
Tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. A pre-sale for BTS Army fan-club members will commence on Wednesday, February 5th, with a General Verified Fan pre-sale following on February 6th. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public beginning February 7th.
Check out BTS’ full tour schedule below. Once tickets sell out, you’ll be able to secure them here.
Map of the Soul: 7 is due out on February 21st. BTS will preview the album with a performance of their new single, “Black Swan”, on the January 28th episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden.
BTS 2020 Tour Dates:
04/25 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
04/26 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
05/23 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/24 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/27 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
05/31 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/03 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
07/04 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
07/11 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys