Cable Ties announce new album Far Enough, unleash “Sandcastles”: Stream

Cable Ties, photo by Spike Vincent

Australia’s Cable Ties have announced their new album, Far Enough. Ahead of its March 27th via Merge, the record is being previewed with lead single “Sandcastles” and an accompanying black-and-white music video.

Far Enough is the second album from the punk rockers. Armed with unrelenting proto-punk and ’70s hard-rock influences, Cable Ties charge through eight songs that set them up for an international breakthrough. “Sandcastles” is the second single to be released from the record, following “Tell Them Where to Go”, which appeared in a recent episode of 13 Reasons Why.



“Sandcastles” sounds like a crossover of Sleater-Kinney and Screaming Females. On it, the trio — Jenny McKechnie, Shauna Boyle, and Nick Brown — sprint at blistering speed, intercutting guitars and yells in a satisfying, nonstop tradeoff. According to McKechnie, the song is “a criticism of the idea that an effective activist community can be created by shouting down and casting out anyone who doesn’t abide by the social norms or language of an exclusive community or group.” No wonder “Sandcastles” sounds like a pent-up ball of energy exploding at the seams.

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

In the song’s music video, directed by Danny Cohen, all three members can be seen giving stern, locked-in stares at the camera through a sleek black-and-white visual. Apparently Cohen wanted the music video for “Sandcastles” to be “as clear and direct as possible” — hence the barebones visual comprised of close shots, facial expressions, and the warmth of 16mm. Watch it below.

Next month, Cable Ties will perform on select tour dates around the globe, including stops in Australia, Europe, and the US. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Pre-orders for Far Enough are ongoing, including limited-edition translucent amber and black swirl vinyl. Underneath Cable Ties’ tour itinerary, check out the album artwork and full tracklist.

Cable Ties 2020 Tour Dates:

01/18 — Melbourne, AU @ Fitz Ritz

02/14 — Yarra Valley, AU @ Gaytimes

02/15 — Darebin, AU @ Something Unlimited 2020

02/28 — Sydney, AU @ Vic On The Park

02/29 — Wollongong, AU @ Farmer and the Owl Festival

03/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/17-21 — Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

04/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Glad Cafe

04/04 — Manchester, UK @ The Castle Hotel

04/05 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

04/07 — London, UK @ Old Blue Last

04/09 — Paris, FR @ L’Espace B

04/10 — Rotterdam, NL @ V11

04/13 — Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

04/14 — Berlin, DE @ Zukunft

Far Enough Artwork:

Far Enough Tracklist:

01. Hope

02. Tell Them Where to Go

03. Sandcastles

04. Lani

05. Not My Story

06. Self-Made Man

07. Anger’s Not Enough

08. Pillow