Cage the Elephant give eclectic performance on Austin City Limits: Watch

Cage the Elephant, photo by Scott Newton, courtesy Austin City Limits/Austin PBS

It was a big weekend for one of rock’s best working bands, Cage the Elephant. On Sunday night, they took home Best Rock Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards for their latest full-length, Social Cues. While that was arguably the highlight, it wasn’t something most fans could see, as the trophy was given during the pre-broadcast portion of the ceremony. Thankfully, Saturday offered a much better view of the group, as their episode of Austin City Limits debuted in full.

The seven-song set saw Cage making the most of the Moody Theater stage. Frontman Matt Shultz dragged out a full wardrobe rack and trunk, changing outfits constantly through the performance. “Tell you what, though, it’s exhausting wearing all these personalities,” he joked as he put on a flap hat with veil and a bicycler’s racing suit. At one point he was wearing bright blue spanx, elbow-length rubber blue gloves, kneepads, and frilly women’s underwear. The guy is a showman if nothing else.



As for the setlist, Social Cues was represented with “Broken Boy” and the title track. CTE also harkened back to their other Grammy-winning record, Tell Me I’m Pretty, with “Cold Cold Cold” and “Trouble” before delivering fan-favorite hits “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” and “Come a Little Closer”.

The band also performed a pair of web-exclusive songs in “Skin and Bones” and “Tokyo Smoke”, which are available to watch online now.

The episode closed with a performance from Best New Artist nominees Tank and the Bangas, and you can watch it all below.

You can also catch Cage the Elephant on tour by getting tickets here. Their schedule includes appearances at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, and Lollapalooza’s trio of South American festivals

Currently in the midst of its 45th season, Austin City Limits will continue this month with upcoming appearances from Billie Eilish , Rosalía, and others. You can also revisit recent episodes featuring The Raconteurs, Sharon Van Etten, and Lucy Dacus.