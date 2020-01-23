Cage the Elephant team with Iggy Pop for new version of “Broken Boy”: Stream

Cage the Elephant (photo by Ben Kaye) and Iggy Pop (photo by Philip Cosores)

How do you make a track off a Grammy-nominated album even better? Try adding a freshly minted recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Grammy. Cage the Elephant have teamed with Iggy Pop for a new take on “Broken Boy”, the opening track to their latest album, Social Cues.

Cage’s Social Cues is up for Best Rock Album at this year’s (heavily tainted) Grammys, while Pop is one of seven artists receiving Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards. Together, they’ve collaborated on a new version of “Broken Boy”. The song is essentially the same as it appears on the record, only now the Godfather of Punk’s distinctive vocals get to take center stage for a verse.



“Cage is a super high energy outfit, living the Rock dream, so for a couple of fun minutes I was one of the boys,” said Pop in a statement. “Sounds pretty wicked to me.”

(Read: Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

Speaking in a press release about working with Iggy Pop, Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Schultz said,

“He’s such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically. Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I’m grateful and blown away to have experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love.”

Take a listen to the updated “Broken Boy” below. In addition to possibly sharing Grammy gold, both CTE and Pop are set to head out on tour in the next few months. Get tickets to the former’s concerts here, and the latter’s here.

Below, revisit Cage the Elephant’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With...

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public