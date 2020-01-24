Cage the Elephant perform “Skin and Bones”, “Tokyo Smoke” on Austin City Limits: Watch

Cage the Elephant, photo by Scott Newton, courtesy Austin City Limits/Austin PBS

The jam-packed 45th season of Austin City Limits TV continues this weekend. Following knockout performances from Sharon Van Etten, Lucy Dacus, The Raconteurs, Mitski, and others, the ACL stage will next be graced by the Grammy-nominated alternative force that is Cage the Elephant.

In support of their latest album, Social Cues, the Kentucky rock outfit bring a wild show for the PBS audience. Frontman Matt Shultz goes through numerous makeshift costume changes, at one point walking with a cane while wearing elbow-length blue spandex gloves, frilly panties over his spanx, and full-visor sunglasses. Yeah, it doesn’t really make any sense, but that’s what you get with a live-wire frontman like Shultz.



Ahead of the full episode, ACL is revealing a pair of web-exclusive performances of two standout Social Cues cuts. First up is the slow groover “Skin and Bones”, delivered as Shaultz slinks about the stage confessing the impassioned lyrics like the audience is his therapist. Then comes the dizzying “Tokyo Smoke”, during which Shultz gently caresses his bandmates’ faces with a soft brush. He even finds time to put on a new pair of pants while the band goes into a whammy-heavy breakdown.

(Buy: Tickets to Cage the Elephant’s Upcoming Shows)

Take a look at both videos below. The full episode, which also features Tank and the Bangas, airs this Saturday, January 25th at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a further preview of the full show, ACL has also shared CTE’s performance of “Broken Boy”. While the rendition doesn’t feature recent collaborator Iggy Pop, it’s still a ripper of a song. Check it out below.