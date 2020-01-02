Cannibal Corpse to start work on new album

Cannibal Corpse, via Metal Blade

Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse have been touring the past couple years in support of 2017’s Red Before Black. Now, the band is set to begin work on its next album.

“Thanks for all your support of Red Before Black and all our touring in support of the record,” the band wrote on their Instagram. “Time to enter the crypts and begin work on the next record. Keep supporting death metal in the new decade!”



It was a particularly eventful album cycle for Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien, who was arrested late in 2018 for assault and burglary at the same time that his house burned down. Later, it was revealed that O’Brien had kept military flamethrowers, over 80 firearms, and three skulls inside his home.

“I don’t wanna speculate about what could have happened that night, but it could have been way worse — for him,” Cannibal Corpse vocalist Corpsegrinder said of O’Brien’s arrest. “We love him. We want him back. But when I saw him in the court with the [anti-suicide] vest, dude, I cried. … We wish the best for him, and we’re just waiting to see. He’s got a road ahead of him still with legal issues, and that’s out of our hands. We support him 100 percent; we’re behind him 100 percent.”

The guitarist was eventually released from jail on $50,000 bond. Hate Eternal’s Erik Rutan filled in on tour for O’Brien as he dealt with his legal issues over the past year, but it’s undetermined if O’Brien will return for Cannibal Corpse’s new album.