Cardi B wants to run for political office

Earlier this month, Cardi B issued a strong condemnation of Donald Trump and his order to kill Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. “Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger,” she tweeted January 3rd. “Dumbest move Trump did till date [sic].” Perhaps motivated by Trump’s rampant incompetence, Cardi says she’s now interested in joining the politics game herself and believes she can make a real difference.

“I think I want to be a politician,” Cardi announced on Twitter on Sunday. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [our] Government.”



The New York rapper went on to talk about war and American patriotism — or rather, the lack thereof. “Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people!” noted Cardi. “How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

Cardi stopped short of giving a fuller vision of her political platform, but said she promised to elaborate in a future video. “I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it,” she tweeted. “So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day.”

While the Invasion of Privacy rapper isn’t planning to enter the 2020 race, she has voiced her support for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. The two sat down for a discussion on climate change and student debt last summer. Revisit that conversation below.

