Caribou plots his escape on new song “Never Come Back”: Stream

Caribou, photo by Thomas Neukum

Caribou will release his new album, Suddenly, exactly one month from today. He’s helping that time pass quicker by sharing new song “Never Come Back”, a throwback dance single that will help you lose track of time and place in seconds.

So far it appears Suddenly is all about Dan Snaith, the man behind the moniker, revisiting the original sounds of dance and electronica. Whereas Caribou’s last album, 2014’s Our Love, leaned towards trance, his newest seems to be full of ’80s flair and straightforward keyboard loops. Just look at previously released singles “Home” and “You and I”.



According to a press release, this new song came to Snaith organically. “‘Never Come Back’ was the first track from Suddenly that I finished,” he said. “It came together very quickly and was one of those tracks that is a lot fun to make. As soon as I landed on the main synthesizer chords and the repeated refrain the rest came together very quickly and naturally. I felt like it was my job to get out of the way and not over complicate or over think it. Sometimes the best pleasures are the simple ones.”

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

Sure enough, “Never Come Back” refuses to let up. It steamrolls ahead with staccato keyboard chords and Caribou’s classic unrelenting drumming. Best of all, there’s an incredibly joyous cowbell part that kicks in during the back half of the song. Try not to dance along when you stream the new song below.

Caribou is going on tour in support of the album. His tour dates kick off in March and see him on the road on through summer, just in time to perform live at festivals like Coachella, iii Points, All Points East, Primavera Sound, NOS Alive, Bilbao BBK Live, and Osheaga. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.