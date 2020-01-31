Menu
Caroline Polachek performs atop a giant bolder on Kimmel: Watch

Singing "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" from her debut solo album, Pang

by
on January 31, 2020, 10:01am
Caroline Polachek on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In support of her debut solo album, Pang, Caroline Polachek appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. The former Chairlift member wasn’t alone on stage, however, as she was accompanied for her performance of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” by a giant boulder.

The electropop artist sang the single from atop the rotating rock, shifting poses and doing simple choreography as it spun amidst the stage fog. On the side of the circling set design was a large red button like you’d find on a mid-budget sci-fi show. With a firm slap, Polachek triggered a vocoder for the bridge.

Watch the replay of the performance below. You can also catch Polachek on the road, including appearances at Osheaga and Primavera Sound, by getting tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

