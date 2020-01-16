Sabrina fights for the throne in The Chilling Adventures Season 3 trailer: Watch

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The trailer for Season 3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here and, in the words of Sabrina herself, “Hell’s under new management now.” The teenage witch is determined to become the new queen, and there’s nobody too demonic to stop her from getting the crown.

To recap, the first season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina saw the titular witch (played by Kiernan Shipka) come to grips with her family history and eventually undergo a dark baptism. Season 2 saw her embrace the dark side, burn up demons, and come face-to-face with The Dark Lord himself. Now, Season 3 is about Sabrina’s unrelenting determination when it comes to getting what she wants in Hell, i.e. becoming the queen — or at least that’s what the new Netflix trailer teases.



In the Season 3 trailer, things open with a narrator instructing Sabrina on her next steps: claim the throne, save Greendale, and stop her boyfriend from being destroyed. Her friends are worried for her. Sabrina is convinced the balance of Heaven and Hell are a myth. But, as a series of shots reveal, things are even darker and more violent than she predicted. So, Sabrina steps up to claim the queen’s crown by snapping every neck, breaking every back, and defeating an ominous group of strangers wearing flower crowns (Midsommar inspo, anyone?)

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns to Netflix for Season 3 on January 24th. Before it airs, refresh your brain about where things left off by revisiting our Season 2 review.

Watch the trailer below.