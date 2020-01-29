Chris Stapleton announces 2020 “All-American Road Show” tour

Chris Stapleton, photo by Amy Price

Chris Stapleton has announced the 2020 edition of his “All-American Road Show” tour. The expansive trek runs from early March all the way through late October and boasts multiple special guests, including Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and The Highwomen.

Stapleton will bring his brand of country rock to such prominent venues as The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, VA; the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; Wrigley Field in Chicago; Bridgestone Arena in his native Nashville; and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Additionally, Stapleton is set to perform at year’s Summerfest in Milwaukee.



Over the course of the 45-date run, Stapleton will also share the stage with Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., Dwight Yoakam, Nikki Lane, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, and Yola, whom Consequence of Sound recently interviewed.

Find the full schedule below. Tickets for these new concerts go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, you can purchase them here.

Chris Stapleton 2020 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center #

03/12 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #

03/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *

03/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum +

03/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena +

04/22 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center +

04/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

04/25 – Lexington, KY @ Kroger Field†

06/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ‡

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ‡

06/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater ‡

06/11 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena °

06/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre °

06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre °

06/18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena °

06/19 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater °

06/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre °

06/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre §

06/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center §

06/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^

07/16 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena ##

07/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ##

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park **

07/23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ##

07/24 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater ##

07/25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ##

07/30 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion ++

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion ++

08/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ++

08/06 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ++

08/07 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ++

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ++

08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion ††

08/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion ††

08/20 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Danny Sanford Premier Center ††

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ‡‡

10/01 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena +

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

10/08 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center +

10/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall +

10/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/15 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena +

10/16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center + —

10/17 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena + —

10/22 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena +

10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center +

# = w/ Jamey Johnson and Yola

* = w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

+ = w/ The Marcus King Band and Yola

† = w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡ = w/ Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

° = w/ Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§ = w/ Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^ = w/ Sheryl Crow

## = w/ Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

** = w/ Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

++ = w/ Elle King and Kendell Marvel

†† = w/ Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡ = w/ The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell